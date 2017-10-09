Kate Winslet slams Harvey Weinstein allegations as 'reprehensible' and 'disgusting'

Kate Winslet is the latest high profile actress to condemn Harvey Weinstein in the wake of a New York Times report on alleging “decades” of sexual harassment.

In an exclusive statement to Variety, Winslet — who worked with Weinstein before, including on 2009’s The Reader, which won her an Oscar — called his actions “reprehensible” and “disgusting.” She joins Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, and a cadre of other prominent Hollywood stars who have issued statements regarding the disturbing allegations against the movie mogul.

“The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well-regarded film producers is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear,” Winslet said in her statement. “The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace.”

Winslet continued, “I have no doubt that for these women this time has been, and continues to be extremely traumatic. I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways. His behavior is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong.”

Read her full statement here.

Lisa Bloom, a lawyer who was advising Weinstein before stepping away from that perch this past weekend, said last week that he denies many of the accusations made in the Times story as “patently false.” Weinstein’s attorney Charles Harder said his client was preparing a lawsuit against the Times.

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday.