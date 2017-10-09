Jigsaw directors recommend the perfect Halloween movies

After a seven year break, the Saw franchise returns Oct. 27 in the trap-filled form of Jigsaw, which is directed by brothers Michael and Peter Spierig.

“We’ve got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don’t shy away from the gore,” says Michael. “It’s such a perfect Halloween scarefest. It’s perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it’s still full of good fun gore, that’s for sure. And, on top of that, it’s got a really great mystery, and there’s very interesting twists. It’s Saw for 2017.”

But what old scary movies would the siblings recommend readers check out over the Halloween season?

“I think probably The Exorcist,” says Peter. “It’s still creepy today, and people who haven’t seen it, even by today’s standards, would be creeped out by it. It’s just one of those movies that has an atmosphere, and a tone, that is creepy from the get-go. It’s just a brilliant movie.”

“One of my favorite movies of all time is John Carpenter’s The Thing,” says Michael. “I love that movie and I love John Carpenter. That film is brilliant on so many levels. Certainly, on a psychological, paranoid level, but also on a makeup effects level. It’s the best makeup effects ever in a movie. I watch that every Halloween. It’s a fantastic movie.”

Watch the trailer for The Exorcist above and for The Thing, below.