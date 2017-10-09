James Gunn calls out sexual predators in Hollywood and beyond: 'They are killing us'

James Gunn is speaking out against sexual predators everywhere.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director posted a lengthy statement Monday morning on Facebook addressing the swirling storm of attention around the Harvey Weinstein allegations, and more broadly, sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

The note, titled “On Sexual Predators in Hollywood (and the World),” begins with a recollection about how Gunn was attending a party with three female friends last Friday evening when the Weinstein reports led them to share the numerous times they’ve experienced sexual harassment.

“Endless incidents of these women being subject to the repeatedly unwanted sexual advances of men, ranging from your every day entitled Hollywood scumbucket douchebag to attempted rape,” Gunn wrote of their stories. “To them this conversation was casual – they’ve gotten used to sexual harassment being a part of their everyday lives – but to me it was horrifying.”

He added, “Sexual predators have no political affiliation,” and referenced a spate of powerful men facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, including Bill Cosby and Bill O’Reilly.

Gunn went on to address the Weinstein situation specifically, writing, “Yesterday, I tweeted that if even 1/10 of the stories about Harvey Weinstein are true, and I believe they are, then good f—ing riddance. F— him and everyone who enabled him to get away with such behavior. The tweets got a lot of news coverage and I got a lot of responses. One of the primary responses was that sexual predation is a terrible problem… for Hollywood.”

It’s not just a Hollywood problem, Gunn said, but a global one. “Sexual predation is rife in Hollywood,” he wrote. “But it’s also rife EVERYWHERE.”

He added, “And they [sexual predators] are EVERYWHERE. And they are killing us. When someone is coerced sexually it not only affects that person, but the lives of those around that person, like rows of dominoes falling in every direction. It demolishes trust and comfort in all of society. And evil men are doing this everywhere, every day, in every occupation, and every type of household, all over the world.”

Gunn concluded by condemning those he described as “evil men,” while expressing hope for a better future. “F—. THEM. ALL,” he wrote. “I am hoping with recent truths coming to light, that their reign is coming to an end, in Hollywood, and everywhere. I promise to do everything I personally can to stop it, and I applaud and have deep love for every human being who breaks the silence.”

Read Gunn’s full post above.