Ahead of its Oct. 13 release, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women made a pit stop at New York Comic Con on Sunday to rev up anticipation and unveil a final trailer.

Among the new footage included is a lengthier tease of the scene in which Professor William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans) introduces his idea for Wonder Woman to his wife, Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall), and their domestic partner, Olive (Bella Heathcote) — only to be met with a healthy dose of skepticism.

“She’s an Amazon princess that lives on an island of all women?” Elizabeth asks incredulously, to which William quickly responds “Paradise Island.” She then digs in a little deeper: “And all of her friends and helpers are sorority girls who have spanking parties and everybody finds Nazis and rides in an invisible plane?” (This time William can only respond, “Yes.”)

Directed by Angela Robinson (Herbie: Fully Loaded), Professor Marston and the Wonder Women examines the life of Professor Marston and how the women in it inspired him to create Wonder Woman in 1941. The film is being distributed by Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures, and co-stars Oliver Platt and Connie Britton.

Watch the final trailer for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women above, and check out a comic-book-inspired poster for the film below.