Trump was not 'surprised' by Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations

President Donald Trump said he was “not at all surprised” by sexual harassment allegations brought against embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Trump made the comments while speaking to reporters on Saturday, which marked exactly one year since the release of a 2005 Access Hollywood video where Trump claimed his level of fame allowed him to grab women “by the p—y.” Asked about the video in relation to Weinstein on Saturday, Trump claimed that was “locker-room talk.” In a statement about the video last year, Trump said his comments were “locker-room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago.” He then brought up former President Bill Clinton, claiming Clinton “has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.”

POTUS "wasn't surprised" by Harvey Weinstein news– @ElizLanders asked about Access Hollywood tape. Trump replied "that's locker room". — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 7, 2017

JUST IN: Trump on Harry Weinstein: I've known him a long time, I'm not surprised. pic.twitter.com/Q7zil4l1e9 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 7, 2017

On Thursday, the New York Times published an exposé of Weinstein, revealing “decades of sexual harassment allegations,” including claims made by actress Ashley Judd, among seven other women.

“Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly,” Judd, who alleged Weinstein asked her to watch him shower during a business meeting in Weinstein’s hotel room, said.

Weinstein’s then-lawyer Lisa Bloom said the producer “denies many of the accusations as patently false.” (Bloom stepped down as Weinstein’s counsel on Saturday.) In another statement, Weinstein’s lawyer Charles Harder said the producer is preparing a lawsuit against the Times. “The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein. It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by 9 different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations.”

Weinstein himself apologized for “the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past.”

“I came of age in the [’60s] and [’70s], when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then,” Weinstein said. “I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

Weinstein is a prominent progressive who has donated to numerous members of the Democratic party, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as the Democratic National Committee. “The allegations… are deeply troubling,” the DNC said in a statement. “The Democratic Party condemns all forms of sexual harassment and assault. … The DNC will donate over $30,000 in contributions from Weinstein to EMILY’s List, Emerge America, and Higher Heights because what we need is more women in power, not men like Trump who continue to show us that they lack respect for more than half of America.” (Weinstein had contributed more than $295,000 to the DNC.)

Clinton, Obama (whose daughter Malia interned with The Weinstein Company), and many other major celebrity progressives have not commented on the Weinstein allegations — a fact numerous right-wing observers and Trump’s own son Donald Jr. criticized online.

Will She/they all Disavow? Embattled Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein Raised Big Bucks For Hillary Clinton & Dems https://t.co/6PHQaAQFNm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 6, 2017

It's like supporting someone "against your own voice" but he's a Hollywood liberal so it's all good. https://t.co/6wDIxUuUOc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 6, 2017

Last year, after the release of the Access Hollywood video, Trump himself was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women — including a former reporter for PEOPLE.

“As you have seen, I am a victim of one of the great political smear campaigns in the history of our country,” Trump said of the allegations, which he denied, at a rally in October 2016. “They are coming after me to try and destroy what is considered by even them the greatest movement in the history of our country.”

Earlier this year, Trump defended former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly against allegations of sexual harassment. “I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled,” Trump said in April. “Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong. … I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person.”