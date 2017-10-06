Harvey Weinstein lawyer Lisa Bloom: There was 'misconduct over a period of years'

A lawyer advising Harvey Weinstein said in an interview Friday that “there was misconduct” by the Hollywood mogul over “a period of years.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America one day after The New York Times published an exposé revealing “decades of sexual harassment allegations” against Weinstein.

When asked by host George Stephanopoulos if Weinstein did “sexually harass women,” Bloom replied, “I think Harvey has acknowledged, yes, that there was misconduct over a period of years. He has, certainly, a very bad temper and that’s a big part of the problem. He’s well-known for that. He’s a big, loud guy. People are intimidated by him. I’m not. I’m a big-mouth lawyer myself. I’ll stand up to him, but if I’m a 23-year-old in his workplace, of course, they’re intimidated.” She later added that Stephanopoulos was “using the term ‘sexual harassment,’ which is a legal term,” and she is “using the term ‘workplace misconduct.'”

In the New York Times article, multiple women, including actress Ashley Judd, accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, including claims that he appeared naked or partially naked in front of them, or asked for a massage.

“This is a real pattern over 30 years. This is like textbook sexual harassment,” Stephanopoulos said.

“It’s gross, yeah,” Bloom replied.

“It’s illegal,” Stephanopoulos continued.

“Yes. You know, I agree,” she said. “See, you have to understand that, yes, I’m here as his adviser. I’m not defending him in any sexual harassment cases … I’m working with a guy who has behaved badly over the years, who is genuinely remorseful, who says, you know, ‘I have caused a lot of pain.’”

Weinstein issued a statement to the Times apologizing for “the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past,” while Bloom said in a separate statement Thursday that he “denies many of the accusations as patently false.” Weinstein’s lawyer Charles Harder also said in a statement that the producer is preparing a lawsuit against the publication. “The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein,” that statement said. “It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations.”

Weinstein also told The New York Post that he “bears responsibility” for his past behavior but is suing “because of the Times’ inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting. They told me lies. They made assumptions.”