Here's how 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are trying to stop bullying

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is lending his superpowers to a very good cause.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and his fellow Spider-Man: Homecoming stars have come together in a PSA to support STOMP Out Bullying, an anti-bullying awareness campaign released exclusively to PEOPLE.

In the PSA above, watch Holland, Zendaya and costars Laura Harrier and Jacob Batalon explain their part in helping spread the word about the important “initiative that empowers students to end bullying and change the culture,” says Holland in the video.

The actors also encourage the public to show their support by wearing a blue t-shirt on Monday, Oct. 2, in support of the World Day of Bullying Prevention.

“Inclusion and kindness opens doors and possibilities for everyone,” says Harrier in the video, the launch of which is part of the kick-off to National Bullying Prevention Month in October. Both Harrier and Batalon were on hand to help debut the PSA and surprise students at a New York City high school Tuesday, along with STOMP Out Bullying founder Ross Ellis, who also serves as CEO of the national leading bullying prevention organization for kids and teens in the U.S.

This is an issue that hits close to home for 21-year-old rising star Holland, who revealed to PEOPLE earlier this year that he has first-hand experience with being bullied.

“There was times when I was bullied about dancing and stuff,” he said. “But you couldn’t hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it.”

Holland’s experiences with bullying helped him relate to his superhero alter ego Peter Parker. “I, like Peter, accepted I wasn’t the cool kid at school and just found my group of friends and got on with it,” he said.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available digitally and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD October 17.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.