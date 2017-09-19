Laura Dern lookalike has an Emmy-worthy Instagram feed

Maria Wojciechowski is riding the Dernaissance for all its worth.

A few years ago, the stand-up comedian started a Tumblr and accompanying Instagram feed dedicated to the fact that she looks a lot like Laura Dern. But with the newly minted Emmy winner in everything from HBO’s Big Little Lies to the Twin Peaks revival on Showtime to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Wojciechowski is getting a lot more attention — including a piece about her in The New Yorker.

Most recently, Wojciechowski recreated Dern’s Emmy win for Big Little Lies with the caption, “Laura Dern is out there winning an Emmy. I’m just here trying to win a break up.” But her photos are filled with recreations of roles throughout Dern’s filmography, including Ellie in Jurassic Park, Lula in Wild at Heart, Pippi in Wilson, and Amy in Enlightened.

“Honestly, I didn’t know who Laura Dern was until people started telling me I looked like her,” Wojciechowski told EW last year. “Jurassic Park played a lot on TV, so friends were constantly texting me about it. One night I got such a text, and I happened to be wearing a khaki shirt [like Dern’s shorts from the film], so my roommate suggested I do a side-by-side and post it on Facebook. I did, and it got an ‘I’m having a baby!’ amount of likes, so I decided to keep doing it.”

When your antidepressants start to kick in. #lauradern #enlightened #hbo #mikewhite #hboenlightened #mollyshannon #dianeladd #comedy #impression #depression A post shared by I Look Like Laura Dern (@ilooklikelauradern1) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

When someone tells me the confederate flag is their heritage, and then I find out they're from Ohio. #lauradern #wildatheart #davidlynch #sidebyside #actress #impression #comedy #confederateflag #meme A post shared by I Look Like Laura Dern (@ilooklikelauradern1) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

How's your Monday? Mine is pretty gooooood. #wildatheart @Lauradern #lauradern #nicholascage #davidlynch A post shared by I Look Like Laura Dern (@ilooklikelauradern1) on Feb 1, 2016 at 9:12am PST

Working on my #CitizenRuth #impression today! Check me out on #MadTV tonight! @lauradern A post shared by I Look Like Laura Dern (@ilooklikelauradern1) on Sep 2, 2015 at 12:19pm PDT

It’s Dern’s world, and while the rest of us are just living in it, Wojciechowski is enjoying its fruits.

“Her facial expressions are so wonderful but can be so hard to mimic,” she said last year. “My skin is not as rubbery as hers. Like, no one’s is. I’m a fun person stuck inside of a homebody, so my Dern pictures help me feel like I’ve accomplished something without having to leave my apartment.”