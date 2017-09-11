Jim Carrey doesn't believe in icons, or red carpet interviews

Red carpet interviews usually follow the same template: The interviewer asks a few topical questions, the celebrity interviewee answers with brevity and wit (sometimes in a way that will make headlines), and then both go on their own way. But Jim Carrey broke all the rules at a New York Fashion Week red carpet interview with E! News on Friday.

Carrey, a producer on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, began the interview by walking in circles around interviewer Catt Sadler. She hung on as best she could, asking Carrey what he thought of the “Icons” theme of the Harper’s Bazaar party they were attending. Carrey declared the whole thing “meaningless.”

“I don’t believe in icons, I don’t believe in personalities, I believe that peace lies beyond personality and invitation and disguise, beyond the red S on your chest that makes bullets bounce off,” he said. “I believe that it’s deeper than that. I believe we’re a field of energy dancing for itself, and I don’t care.”

Before walking away, Carrey concluded, “We don’t matter.”

