By his own admission, George Clooney likes picking fights — and now he’s sharing some feisty words about President Trump.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, the actor and filmmaker discussed his upcoming movie Suburbicon, which explores simmering racial tensions in 1950s suburbia, and said it’s intensely relevant in Trump’s America.

“It’s a pretty angry film,” Clooney said. “There’s a lot of anger out there. I think that’s reflected in the film. The main idea of the film was to pick some fights and I always like picking fights.”

In making Suburbicon, which was written decades ago by Joel and Ethan Coen, Clooney said he “found it interesting to talk about building walls and scapegoating minorities. I think that’s always an interesting topic but particularly when I was hearing these conversations on the campaign trail. I thought: It’s always good to look back and remember that nothing really is new and every time we’re shocked, we forget that we’ve had this behavior time and time and time again.”

A staunch liberal activist and outspoken Trump critic, Clooney was not shy about attacking the president’s fitness for office.

“It becomes increasingly clear how in over his head and incapable this man is of being president of the United States,” Clooney said. “The good news is that our other institutions — meaning press, finally, and judges and senators — have proven that the country works. There is a check and balance.”

Read Clooney’s full interview at the AP.