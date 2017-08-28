Mark Hamill has already defeated the Empire, and now, he’s (satirically) taking aim at President Donald Trump.

The Star Wars star tweeted that he’s supporting a crowd-funded initiative to purchase a stake in Twitter and ban Trump from the social media service. The campaign launched earlier this month with the goal to raise $1 billion, buy a controlling interest in Twitter, and shut down Trump’s account.

“Donald Trump has done a lot of horrible things on Twitter,” the campaign’s GoFundMe page reads. “From emboldening white supremacists to promoting violence against journalists, his tweets damage the country and put people in harm’s way. But threatening actual nuclear war with North Korea takes it to a dangerous new level. It’s time to shut him down.”

So far, the initiative has racked up more than $83,000 of its $1 billion goal.

Hamill shared the campaign on Twitter, writing, “With my #ArmageddonAnxiety growing daily- I donated gladly!” He later added that the initiative is “symbolic and satirical.”

#BuyTwitter is symbolic & satirical (Raise $1B? LOL!) Plus-I WANT him to keep tweeting-it's all admissible evidence for #TrumpRussia/Mueller https://t.co/JT7pC9zqwY — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 28, 2017

Hamill has been a longtime critic of Trump, and he’s poked fun at the president’s social media presence before by reading Trump’s tweets in the voice of one of his most famous animated roles: DC’s Joker.