Early reactions to It praise Stephen King film: 'Totally terrifying,' 'scary as s—t'

Director Andy Muschietti had a daunting task: take something as beloved as Stephen King’s It, which already has an iconic feature-length adaptation, and craft a modern cinematic retelling that, if successful, will bring about a Part 2. While reviews of his It film still haven’t dropped, we have the first sign that Muschietti and Warner Bros. have a hit on their hands.

Film critics who saw an early screening of It are writing their early, spoiler-free reactions on social media — and they are overwhelmingly positive.

Fandango’s Erik Davis described it as “creepy, bloody, super funny, adorably romantic and hands down among my favorite movies of the year.” Phil Nobile Jr. of Birth.Movies.Death called it “a very handsome, polished execution of a story you know inside out,” while Collider’s Haleigh Foutch answered the question on every fan’s mind: yes, it’s “scary as s–t.”

Others deemed It “a carnival funhouse of a film,” “spooktacular,” and “totally terrifying, but also amazing fun.”

Based on the first half of King’s novel, It introduces a new generation to “The Loser’s Club,” a group of junior high school outcasts forced to face their worst nightmares when they are terrorized by a demon clown known as Pennywise, played here by Bill Skarsgard (Netflix’s Hemlock Grove).

Producer Roy Lee explained last year, “We’re taking it and making the movie from the point of view of the kids, and then making another movie from the point of view of the adults, that could potentially then be cut together like the novel. But it’s gonna be a really fun way of making this movie.”

If It proves to be a box office monster, as some critics believe, then the second chapter can’t be too far off. See the early reactions below.

IT is creepy, bloody, super funny, adorably romantic and hands down among my favorite movies of the year pic.twitter.com/tYpaNFHOsu — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) August 26, 2017

Felt a Poltergeist meets the Monster Squad vibe – a great example of a film where its R rating elevates it in all the best ways — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) August 26, 2017

#ITMovie is everything I hoped for & more. Has heart, laughs & TONS of incredible scares. Fell in love w/ The Losers. Didn't want it to end. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 26, 2017

#ITMovie is a very handsome, polished execution of a story you know inside out. The big surprise is Finn Wolfhard. Really earns his spot. — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) August 26, 2017

I love the #ITMovie. It's everything I wanted. Scary as shit, Skarsgard nails Pennywise, and the Losers are perfection. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 26, 2017

#ITMovie: a carnival funhouse of a film; loud, scary, funny. And best of all: it has heart. #It — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 26, 2017

Saw #ITMovie I loved it. Then took trash out in my empty, dark, stairwell… SHIT FREAKED ME OUT CAUSE THAT MOVIE SCARED ME LIKE FOR REAL — Mark E Reilly (@ReillyAround) August 26, 2017

#ItMovie was spooktacular. Great cast, surprisingly funny, and genuinely unnerving scares. You'll still be freaked out when you get home. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/n5EQpbk53N — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) August 26, 2017

Thrilled I can now say that IT is spectacular. Totally terrifying, but also amazing fun (the Losers are PERFECT). Top 10 candidate for me. pic.twitter.com/XjQHyNmSEq — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) August 26, 2017

Also, all of those box office estimates you've been seeing? Way too low in my opinion. This thing is going to be a MONSTER hit. — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) August 26, 2017

Happy to say #IT is an effectively scary & faithful adaptation of (half) @StephenKing's novel. Walked out very satisfied. @ITMovieOfficial — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) August 26, 2017

I have some issues w/ Pennywise, but most are due to the film using CGI when not necessary. Otherwise, Skarsgard is a creepy sonofagun. #IT — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) August 26, 2017

Bottom line: go make #ITMovie an enormous success. It's an A+ prestige film that's sure to make its mark in horror history. @ITMovieOfficial — Drew Dietsch 🎈 (@DrewDietsch) August 26, 2017

It will hit theaters on Sept. 8.