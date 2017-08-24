Dave Bautista thinks The Rock would be a better president than Trump

Will The Rock really run for president, as the man born Dwayne Johnson hinted he might earlier this year? We don’t know. But we do know that Johnson’s fellow wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista thinks the Fast & Furious franchise star would make a better commander-in-chief than Donald Trump.

“I think he’d make a hell of a president,” Bautista tells EW. “I’d put him in office right now, as the alternative — in a heartbeat.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor says he has felt obliged to become more politically outspoken since Trump took office.

“I haven’t been in the past, and I haven’t been recently, until this administration,” he explains. “It’s just gotten to be so drastic that I feel everyone needs to stand up and put it all out there, man. It’s a huge turning point for us and our nation. [Trump] is not qualified. You would probably still make a better president of the United States than we currently have. That is terrifying!”

In Bautista’s new film Bushwick (out on VOD and Digital HD), military forces from Texas and other southern states invade New York as part of a secessionist plot, resulting in a bloody conflict. The actor says the movie’s message is most definitely anti-war.

“The directors were very adamant that good things don’t come from war, good things don’t come from violence,” says the actor. “Bad things come from violence — and they wanted to tell that story. Hopefully, at the end of the day, that’s the positive message that people will get.”

Watch the trailer for Bushwick, above.