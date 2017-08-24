Nightmares are real: It getting clowns-only screening in Austin

Any coulrophobics residing in the Austin, Texas area should steer as far away from the Alamo Drafthouse as possible on the night of Saturday, Sept. 9 — otherwise, you’ll float, too. The movie theater chain announced a special clowns-only screening of the It movie, directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Bill Skarsgard as this latest iteration of Stephen King’s demonic jester, Pennywise.

Back when Drafthouse announced women-only screenings in honor of Wonder Woman, the company received a lot of sexist remarks on social media. But one of them contained the kernel that seemingly sparked this next screening concept.

“Will there be a male only screening for Thor: Ragnarok or a special screening for It that’s only for those who identify as clowns?” one user wrote on Facebook. Drafthouse wrote back in response, “We might actually have to steal that clown idea.”

Guess they were serious.

“For this special screening of It, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend.” That statement alone, which is posted to the Alamo theater’s website, is enough to send chills down your spine. But if this is your idea of a fun night out, the theater will also feature a “Barrel O’ Fun,” a pre-party beginning at 5:30 p.m. with face paint stations, photo booths, and raffles.

The screening will then begin at 7:00 p.m.

Based on the iconic King novel, It follows a group of junior high outcasts, dubbed “The Losers Club,” who must face their worst nightmares in the form of Pennywise after a number of children in their town go missing. Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Nicholas Hamilton star.

The film will open in theaters on Sept. 8.