Robert Downey Jr. warns fans of online scammers

Robert Downey Jr. is currently combating online scammers. The Marvel movie star warned fans on Wednesday about con artists impersonating him on the internet to swindle money out of users.

“It has come to my attention that one or more scam artists have taken to impersonating me online and asking some of you via private message or chat for ‘donations’ for various ’causes,'” Downey wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “Just wanted to let you all know that if you encounter someone on a chat platform claiming to be me, they are lying. I will never ever communicate via private chat platforms, and I would never ask individual fans for money for any reason.”

The actor further clarified that all messaging from him will be done on officially verified accounts and charitable fundraising will be completed through “broad, public campaigns.”

“I am constantly humbled by the incredible love, support and generosity of our little community,” he wrote. “Some want to take advantage of that, so let’s have each other’s backs. Love you all, and stay safe…”

See his full message below.

After appearing as Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming and shooting Avengers: Infinity War, Downey is back on set with directors Joe and Anthony Russo for the next sequel, which is still untitled. He was recently spotted in an “Infinity trio” photo with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau, teasing their return for Avengers 4.

In the past, Downey has partnered with Omaze to give fans the chance to attend his movie premieres and visit his Marvel sets in exchange for donations to various organizations. His latest video came in May direct from the Infinity War set.