Damien Chazelle joins Twitter to blast Trump: 'Impeach this loathsome misogynist racist'

Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle has joined Twitter to speak out against President Trump — branding him a “loathsome misogynist racist” — and to urge the Republican Party to “come to its senses and call for impeachment.”

In a series of 10 tweets, the Whiplash and La La Land director said Wednesday that he “decided to join Twitter because I feel a responsibility to add my voice to the chorus. … The Trump administration is openly endorsing Nazism and white supremacy. It’s that simple. … We’re living a historic moment. Things don’t often come this clear-cut. Anyone in a position of power who stays silent is complicit.”

Decided to join Twitter because I feel a responsibility to add my voice to the chorus. (1/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

Chazelle’s tweets aligned with a tidal wave of criticism over Trump’s contentious press conference Tuesday in which he reiterated his initial response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which erupted into violence over the weekend and left one anti-racist activist dead.

Equating white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and KKK members with counter-protestors opposing racism, Trump said, “You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. But I’ll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent.”

Trump’s comments drew swift condemnation from politicians, celebrities, advocacy groups, and ordinary citizens.

In Chazelle’s tweets, he expressed hope “that voters lured by Trump’s economic promises will finally wake up. And that we as a country will learn from this. … That the epic moral failure we’re witnessing now will inspire a new activism.”

Encouraging people to “spread the word” and donate to the Black Lives Matter movement, the ACLU, the NAACP, Planned Parenthood, and the liberal group Swing Left, Chazelle concluded by calling on the GOP to “impeach this loathsome misogynist racist.”

Chazelle also retweeted an eye-opening Vice News report from the front lines of Charlottesville. Read his tweets below and on Twitter @DSChazelle.

The Trump administration is openly endorsing Nazism and white supremacy. It's that simple. (2/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

We're living a historic moment. Things don't often come this clear-cut. Anyone in a position of power who stays silent is complicit. (3/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

I hold out hope. That the GOP will come to its senses and call for impeachment. (4/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That voters lured by Trump's economic promises will finally wake up. And that we as a country will learn from this. (5/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That this moment will do away once and for all with "politics don't affect me", "I don't feel like voting", etc. (6/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That the epic moral failure we're witnessing now will inspire a new activism. (7/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

Might be naive. But in the meantime, I'm gonna try to do whatever I can. I gotta believe every little bit helps. (8/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017