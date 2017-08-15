Anna Faris thanks podcast listeners in first comments since Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris issued a brief statement to listeners of her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast in the show’s first episode since Faris split from husband Chris Pratt.

“Hey, dear listeners: I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you,” Faris said at the top of the episode, which featured a pre-taped interview with My Favorite Murder hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.

The comments are the first Faris has made publicly since she and Pratt announced their split on Aug. 6. (Listen to the latest episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified here.)

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the couple wrote in a statement posted to Faris’ social media accounts and later reposted by Pratt. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Faris and Pratt were married for eight years and have a son together, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

Faris often discussed her relationship with Pratt on Anna Faris Is Unqualified over the years, including in recent months. “My long-distance relationship with Chris, I wouldn’t describe it as that, but we do spend a lot of time apart,” Faris said in a May episode. “But the advantage of that is it makes you so appreciate the time you have together, and you really, really value that. … And you don’t want to waste it fighting, and you know, like, all the minutiae. It’s a high price to pay, you know, but it is a benefit. A silver lining.”

During the July 31 episode, which debuted just days before Faris and Pratt separated, Faris discussed the “loneliness” she often felt as a performer. “I play a character on Mom, I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character. There’s definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh.” She later added, “I play a public character. I laugh loud sometimes — maybe too loud but it is a public character sometimes. Like, if I have a red carpet thing or whatever, which I’m never comfortable, but I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

In addition to her podcast, Faris’ book, Unqualified, is also heavily influenced by her relationship with Pratt (and features a foreword written by the Guardians of the Galaxy star). Unqualified is set for release in October.

Pratt, who will star in next summer’s Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, made an appearance at last weekend’s Teen Choice Awards and was also photographed going to church with his son.