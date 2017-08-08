Jennifer Lawrence’s mother! reveals intense full-length trailer

Finally! The full-length trailer for Darren Aronfosky’s mother! — a psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris — dropped at midnight (lowercase m, no exclamation point). As the trailer itself tells us, seeing is believing. (OR IS IT?)

The music sets the tone first — a hair raising string arrangement in the Psycho vein — and Lawrence’s character waking up in what we can already guess is not-long-for-this-world contentment. She is with her husband, played by Bardem, and we learn that she’s put every ounce of energy into restoring the house that they live in. (“Breathing back life into every room,” says Bardem’s character. Uh-oh.)

That tranquility is shattered first by an ominous blood spot on the carpet, followed by the arrival of Ed Harris and his wife, played by Michelle Pfeiffer. Things quickly start spiraling out of control: is Lawrence’s character being paranoid and going through guests’ luggage and drinking weird yellow liquid? Or is something actually happening that is bringing the (blood dripping) walls both literally and metaphorically tumbling down? (To say nothing of some ghoulish looking people approaching over the front lawn.)

All will be revealed when mother! hits theaters on Sept. 15. Watch the trailer above and see the film’s new poster below.