Vikings star Katheryn Winnick dishes on her Dark Tower costars

Actress and Stephen King super-fan Katheryn Winnick has probably seen The Shawshank Redemption 15 times, so it’s fitting that she stars as Laurie Chambers in the film adaptation of The Dark Tower alongside Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, which hit theaters last week.

“[Elba] is so tall when you see him in person,” said Winnick about her colleague when she stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show for a round of Co-Star Crush. “He’s so charming and I’ve been a huge fan of him and his TV shows.” And, like us, she also thinks its hard to not have a crush on McConaughey. “His stare and his voice, you can’t help but be mesmerized.”

