A week after sharing the photo of Zazie Beetz’s Domino in Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds followed up Monday with a first look at Josh Brolin as Cable.
Reynolds shared the pair of images on Twitter, one a close-up of the character’s face and another, wider shot that shows his bionic arm and a massive weapon slung over his shoulder.
“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future,” Reynolds captioned one of the photos. In the other, he dubbed Brolin “Your premium #Cable provider.”
Previously, Brolin documented his transformation into the psychic mercenary — both in the gym and the prosthetics chair — on social media.
Quietly, the "Team" is killing it. It takes a small village: @justindlovato at @iambuilt, Jonathon Phillips @hbmaxmuscle, @goldsgym and some discipline. Just saw @davebautista at the gym and he said: "What the f*ck happened to you?!" Haha. Best compliment ever. Totally clean: no sugar, no breads, no pastas, no drugs, none of it. Fish, rice, eggs, veggies, water, one @bulletproof or @cavemancoffeeco in the morning. I'm almost 50. It's a different time: our access along with some big picture discipline results in always surprising milestones. Get on the train. #wedontfuckaround. #itaintthathard #startslowandlight @weprevail #ryanreynoldsismybitch
Insanity on the brink. Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged. Where is Deadpool?!? Looking. Looking. All I got are these two…molding me, prodding, turning me into something hard. @bcorso #mikesmithson #deadpool #ivebeencabled #cableswole @prevailactivewear
Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, and also starring Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison, and Jack Kesy — will open in theaters on June 1, 2018.