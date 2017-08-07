Entertainment Weekly

Movies

Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Josh Brolin as Cable

@jessicasara

Posted on

A week after sharing the photo of Zazie Beetz’s Domino in Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds followed up Monday with a first look at Josh Brolin as Cable.

Reynolds shared the pair of images on Twitter, one a close-up of the character’s face and another, wider shot that shows his bionic arm and a massive weapon slung over his shoulder.

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future,” Reynolds captioned one of the photos. In the other, he dubbed Brolin “Your premium #Cable provider.”

Previously, Brolin documented his transformation into the psychic mercenary — both in the gym and the prosthetics chair — on social media.

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, and also starring Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison, and Jack Kesy — will open in theaters on June 1, 2018.

