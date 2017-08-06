When EW spoke with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn last week, it’s fair to say he was not in the business of underselling the video for the track “Guardians Inferno,” which is among the bonus materials found on the film’s home entertainment release.

“Well, you know, people have asked a lot, ‘What is life about? What is the meaning the life?’” the filmmaker said. “And I think people are about to discover that the meaning of life is the Guardians of the Galaxy ‘Inferno’ video that they are about to see very shortly, with David Hasselhoff and so many of the key players from the Guardians playing the ‘Guardians Inferno’ disco theme.”

You can now decide for yourself if the video — which also features Gunn himself — really does answer the universe’s most important conundrums by watching the just-released clip, above.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released digitally on HD, 4K Ultra HD, and Disney Movies Anywhere on Aug. 8, and physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Aug. 22.