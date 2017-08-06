Adele treats Grenfell Tower survivors to a private Despicable Me 3 screening

You can feel her love.

Adele treated children who survived the horrific Grenfell Tower fire in London to a private screening of Despicable Me 3 this week, according to images shared by family members on social media.

The dynamite singer has been active in supporting victims and rescue workers, raising money through her Wembley Stadium performances earlier this summer by asking concertgoers to donate to her Grenfell Tower fund.

A source told U.K. outlet The Sun that “everyone was overwhelmed” by Adele’s “generosity.”

“Adele sees her work in the community as a full-time priority now her touring days are over for the foreseeable future,” a source said. “Being a local Londoner, she’s made no secret about how personally affected she was by the Grenfell Tower blaze and wants to help in every way she can.”

The source also added that “While she’s working hard behind the scenes to raise cash, she wanted to treat residents to a night of fun and help take their minds off what happened and organized a private viewing of the brand new Despicable Me 3 movie.”

One Twitter user thanked the “amazing” Adele for taking his “grandkids to the cinema. So much love & effort for the #Grenfell kids – thank you.”

The ever classy @Adele urging concertgoers to donate to her #GrenfellTower fund. All £ for victims for them to decide how to spend. pic.twitter.com/7IyinAvQEF — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) June 28, 2017

The deadly fire that ripped through the 24-story Grenfell Tower in London on June 14 left at least 80 people dead.

It took fire officials 24 hours to get the blaze under control, the BBC reported. A total of 65 people were rescued from the building by firefighters and a number of those injured still remain in the hospital, the BBC said. Emergency services are continuing the search for bodies.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William paid a visit in June to survivors, victims’ families and rescue workers who were affected by the fire.

