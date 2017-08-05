Ron Howard's brother Clint Howard to appear in Han Solo movie

A Ron Howard movie staple is coming for the Han Solo-centric Star Wars spin-off: the director’s younger brother. Clint Howard will appear in the untitled film, which features Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) as a younger version of the galactic scoundrel/smuggler.

Howard, who took over directing duties from Phil Lord and Chris Miller after behind-the-scenes drama, confirmed the news on social media. “Please tell me you have a role for Clint,” a fan tweeted to the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The response came a few hours later: “You won’t be disappointed.”

The extent of Clint’s role is unknown at this time, but one might expect a cameo. He has appeared across Howard’s extensive body of work, including Eat My Dust, Apollo 13, Cocoon, Splash, Far and Away, and Arrested Development.

You won't be disappointed — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 2, 2017

Howard stepped in to helm the Han Solo project far into production with cast members Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Joonas Suotamo, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Since then, the longtime Star Wars fan has been eagerly posting behind-the-scenes looks from the set, including some of the costumes and looks at Chewbacca (Suotamo) and a younger Lando Calrissian (Glover).

The latest comes in the form of a new R2 unit. “These droids can be so damn intractable,” Howard tweeted. “But we’ll go until we get it right!”

These droids can be so damn intractable. But we'll go until we get it right! #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/tDR6EOW8pn — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 2, 2017

Droids help make the Galaxy go round but I find they don't always listen to the director!#UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/XSgvK4y4Dd — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 2, 2017

The Han Solo film is scheduled to open in theaters on May 25, 2018.