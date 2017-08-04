One of the last Blockbuster stores in the world has a hilarious Twitter account

Despite what you may believe, Blockbuster is alive and well. Okay, maybe not well, but alive and possessing a funny Twitter account.

The video store chain has only a few remaining locations in the world. But one of them, which dubs itself “The Last Blockbuster,” has plenty of DVDs and hilarious tweets in stock.

The account touches both on timely issues, such as the Donald Trump and Russia allegations, as well as nostalgic references to actors from Blockbuster’s heyday, like 40 Days and 40 Nights star Josh Hartnett.

In light of recent news, we're offering 20% off any movie where an American guy punches a Russian guy. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 27, 2017

Happy 4th of July to the country that gave us Josh Hartnett. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 4, 2017

According to an interview last year with The Daily Dot, the store employees who take turns running the account have found some advantages to getting online.

“Instead of lying down, we dug into research and found the problem wasn’t the Internet, it was that we lost touch with our consumers,” they said. “This account was created to get face-to-face with them and build a personal relationship for a better Blockbuster future. And to contact people who owe us late fees.”

See some of the store’s best tweets below.

We're watching Titanic and the boobs part starts in like 15 minutes if you guys wanna get down here. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 30, 2017

This is why I get out of bed every morning. pic.twitter.com/YUDqmrGjLU — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) June 29, 2017

A lot of people don't know this but we own a large portion of Netflix. Just kidding our electricity just got shut off. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) June 17, 2017

For decades people have said our business model will be our downfall and you know what? We have to commend them on their spot on analysis. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) June 7, 2017

We may not be what we used to be but neither is Michael Jordan. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) May 29, 2017

What's everyone's favorite non-Gerard Butler film? — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) May 17, 2017

Looks like lots of you guys must've given up renting movies for Lent. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) April 7, 2017