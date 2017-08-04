Guardians of the Galaxy director wanted David Bowie to play a member of Yondu's crew

After David Bowie died in January of last year, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn penned a heartfelt tribute to the singer.

“Bowie was an idol of mine, huge and omnipresent,” wrote the filmmaker in his eulogy. “Few artists in any field have had as an indelible impression upon me as he has. To my mind, Ziggy Stardust is perhaps the greatest rock and roll album of all time. We featured ‘Moonage Daydream’ in Guardians, but I always thought the album’s character was felt far beyond that, in the aesthetics, in the integral and seemingly-natural linking in popular culture of ’70’s rock and space opera.”

Gunn also revealed that not long before, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had brought up the possibility of Bowie making a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. “I told him nothing in the world would make me happier, but I heard from common friends he wasn’t doing well,” wrote Gunn. “We heard back that he was okay and it could potentially happen. Who knows what that was about? But, for whatever reason, it made my Twitter revelation [of his passing] more of a surprise.”

At the time, Gunn did not say what part Bowie might have taken in the film. But today, after being asked in a Facebook Q&A what role the director wanted him to play, Gunn elaborated.

“I wanted David Bowie to play a member of Yondu’s original crew,” he responded.

David Bowie and Michael Rooker sharing a screen? Alas, we can only wonder what that would have been like.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released digitally in HD, 4K Ultra HD, and Disney Movies Anywhere on Aug. 8 and physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Aug. 22.