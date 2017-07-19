Chris Hemsworth thinks Charlize Theron should be the next James Bond

Can Agent 007 be a woman?

Chris Hemsworth sure thinks so — and he has a particular actress in mind: his Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Charlize Theron.

“She embodies every sort of ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have,” the actor told W Magazine. “She’s smart as hell. She’s physically able…Watching her in those fight scenes, doing it in high heels, by the way, and an eight-foot long gown was even more impressive.”

Theron is no stranger to fight scenes, having had leading roles in action flicks like Mad Max: Fury Road, and Aeon Flux. In her upcoming film, Atomic Blonde, she fights bad guys throughout the movie — including plenty of special agents and KGB officers — and, according to trailers, does so with an elegance befitting 007.

While Daniel Craig will reportedly reprise his role as Bond in the 25th installation in the series, it is likely for the last time. He has previously said he’d “rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than continue playing the iconic role.

For her part, Theron told E! News that she didn’t “even know what to do” with Hemsworth’s comments. “Wow, that’s just so insanely generous and nice,” she said. “That’s really sweet.”

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com