Here are some photos of Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate hanging out together

So, Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate have been hanging out together recently.

Last week, they were spotted attending a movie together in New York City, and since then, the internet has lost its collective mind. Hamm and Slate, of course, are both funny, talented, attractive, and single: He broke things off in 2015 with his partner of 18 years, Jennifer Westfeldt, and she recently parted ways with Captain America Chris Evans. The Mad Men actor and Obvious Child actress most recently starred together in Brian Shoaf’s drama Aardvark, which made its premiere earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival. (She plays the therapist of Zachary Quinto’s character, and falls for his character’s brother, who’s played by Hamm.)

According to EW’s sister publication PEOPLE, a source says that the pair is just “friendly,” but questions still remain. Notably:

1. What movie were they seeing? (An early screening of his upcoming action-thriller Baby Driver or maybe a super early screening of her upcoming ’90s comedy Landline, perhaps?)

2. Who bought the tickets?

3. Did they get popcorn?

3a. Butter or plain?

4. Would their celebrity couple name be Hate or Slamm? (Definitely Slamm.)

Here at EW HQ, we spent a good deal of our Friday afternoon looking at (and geeking out over) photos of Hamm and Slate together, so we thought it was only fair that we would share the joy with our readers. Enjoy.