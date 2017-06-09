Dirty Rotten Scoundrels star Glenne Headly dies at 62

Following a five-decade career as a prolific performer on stage and screen, Emmy-nominated actress Glenne Headly died Thursday night, EW has confirmed. She was 62.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly. We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time,” representatives for the actress told EW in a statement. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Before going on to star in major movie productions like Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988), Dick Tracy (1990), and Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995), Headly got her start on the stage as an originating member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company. She’d later replace Ellen Barkin in the off Broadway production of Extremities opposite Susan Sarandon, and alongside Kevin Kline in 1985’s Arms and the Man; the latter was directed by her ex-husband, John Malkovich, whom she married in 1982.

Her first film role came in Arthur Penn’s 1981 comedy Four Friends, which received a Golden Globe nomination at the 1982 ceremony. In addition to the aforementioned pictures, Headley consistently appeared on major television shows throughout her professional life, including Frasier in 1995, ER from 1996-1997, Monk from 2003-2006, Parks and Recreation in 2012, on three installments of last year’s critically lauded HBO miniseries The Night Of, and even voiced a character on a 2002 episode of Rugrats.

Both of her Emmy nods were received in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special category; the first was for 1989’s Lonesome Dove, and the second for the TV movie Bastard Out of Carolina (1996).

Devastated to hear about Glenne Headly's passing. She was an amazing person. Incredibly talented. Incredibly kind. I will miss her. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 9, 2017

Headly was in production on Hulu's Seth Rogen/Josh Hutcherson project Future Man at the time of her death. Both actors shared remembrances of their late costar Friday on social media.

Hutcherson paid tribute on Instagram, sharing a lengthy post in which he said Headley “made [him] feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut.”

Headly is survived by her husband, Byron McCulloch, and son, Stirling.