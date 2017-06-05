Wonder Woman creator biopic gets mysterious first teaser

With Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman soaring to a $100.5 million dollar box office debut this weekend awash in positive reviews, it’s likely many viewers are walking out of the movie theater with a newfound appreciation for the Amazing Amazon. Although she’s been around nearly as long as other big-name DC icons like Batman and Superman, Wonder Woman isn’t always given the attention and respect she deserves. The same goes for her creator, William Moulton Marston. But just as Wonder Woman herself is having her day in the sun, so too will her creator in the new biopic Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, which just released its first teaser.

Directed by Angela Robinson, Professor Marston & the Wonder Women stars Luke Evans as Marston, the Harvard psychologist who channeled his interests in feminism, pacifism, bondage, lie detection, and more into creating Wonder Woman. Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcoate also star as Elizabeth Marston and the couple’s mutual lover, Olive Byrne, respectively — the two women who served as inspirations for Diana. In the brief new teaser, Marston tells someone off-screen that “I created her, she’s a smash success because of me,” only for a beautiful woman (presumably Heathcoate’s Olive) to appear triumphantly on screen. The relationship between a cultural feminist icon and her male creator will likely form one of the film’s main tensions.

Watch the teaser for Professor Marston & the Wonder Women above. Information is scarce right now, but there’s also a teaser site featuring the film’s main characters in comic book form.