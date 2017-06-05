Tom Cruise runs drugs for the CIA in explosive American Made trailer

Within the first 20 seconds of the new trailer for Universal’s American Made, Tom Cruise outruns the DEA, downs a plane in the middle of a suburban avenue, and runs through said street while covered in a cocaine.

The film’s first preview, which dropped Monday morning, teases a seemingly action-packed ride for the movie star, who re-teamed with his Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman to shoot the action-comedy, which recounts the real-life story of Barry Seal, an ex-TWA pilot and drug runner who, after being sentenced to a decade of imprisonment for his crimes, was recruited by the CIA to run a covert operation against Pablo Escobar.

Cruise costars in the flashy clip alongside Sarah Wright, who plays Seal’s wife, Lucy, and Domhnall Gleeson as Monty Schafer, a CIA operative who enlists Seal’s services.

“All of this is legal?” Cruise asks shortly after he’s asked to act as a transport. “If you’re doing it for the good guys,” Gleeson responds. Hilarity (and countless life-or-death encounters) ensues.

After production on the film, originally titled Mena, wrapped in 2015, a small twin-engine plane carrying crew members crashed near Medellin, Colombia, killing pilot Alan Purwin and Carlos Berl, a Colombia native. A third passenger — pilot Jimmy Lee Garland — was seriously injured.

Following the accident, Purwin’s widow, Kathryn, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the film’s producers in April 2016, including Cross Creek Pictures, Imagine Entertainment, Vendian Entertainment, and Quadrant Pictures, with additional relatives later going after Berl’s estate, alleging that he was flying the plane without proper experience. Berl’s estate later countersued, claiming he’d informed producers of his insufficient aircraft-flying skills.

American Made infiltrates domestic theaters Sept. 29. Watch the film’s first trailer above, and check out its new poster below.