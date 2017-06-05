If this recut trailer is any indication, you’re probably better off walking the plank than buying a ticket to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

As part of its ongoing “Critics Are Raving” series, ScreenCrush has released a remix of the Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer, intercutting scenes of the swaggering Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and the nefarious pirate hunter Salazar (Javier Bardem) with a few of the film’s not-so-glowing reviews. Highlights include reviews like “a Halloween costume in search of a story” and “almost the perfect opposite of entertainment.”

Despite the less-than-stellar reviews — it currently holds a 29 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — Dead Men Tell No Tales has racked up more than $114.6 million domestically and $501.2 million worldwide.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters now. Watch the remixed trailer above.