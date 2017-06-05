Wedding bells for Do You Take This Man will ring on July 7

Do You Take This Man — about the day before the wedding of two men (Rent‘s Anthony Rapp and Mean Girls‘s Jonathan Bennett) — has set a date for its walk down the cinematic aisle. The film will arrive in limited theaters July 7, followed by the North American VOD/DVD release on July 11.

Directed by Joshua Tunick, the film (which premiered at last year’s Outfest), focuses on a group of friends and family at the home of the two grooms as they gather to celebrate the next day’s ceremony. But when one of their long-lost childhood friends unexpectedly arrives, they must learn to navigate challenges they hadn’t expected, to say nothing of the the stresses and and surprises that happen when gathered with nearest and dearest.

The cast also includes Alyson Hannigan, Thomas Dekker, Alona Hal, Mackenzie Astin, Sam Anderson, Lee Garlington, Hutchi Hancock, and Marla Sokoloff. “The Supreme Court’s decision on marriage equality came down on the last day of filming,” said producer Eric Kops. “With the recent shift in the political climate, the story is as timely as ever.”

Take a look at the film’s poster above.