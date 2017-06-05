Watch Chris Hemsworth act out his own Avengers movie with action figures

Just stumbled across a little secret Avengers rehearsal by the @therussobrothers A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Thor may have sat out the recent superhero clash in Captain America: Civil War, and Chris Hemsworth is apparently still holding a grudge.

Production is well underway on the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, and Hemsworth is back on set to reprise his role as the hammer-swinging Asgardian. But in a new video Hemsworth shared to Instagram, he takes a break from rehearsal to do a little directing of his own.

After stumbling upon a table filled with Avengers action figures, Hemsworth is dismayed to find no Thor figure, blaming it on Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo. As a result, he stages a little action scene in which Iron Man and Captain America both get launched across the room, and poor Hawkeye is apparently dressed for a “Berlin techno rave he just rolled in from at 3 a.m.”

Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and Vision all feel the wrath of Mjolnir, but the Hulk gets to stay: After all, he and Thor were both excluded from Civil War, but they get to team up and have an adventure of their own in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok (out Nov. 3).

Infinity War will hit theaters on May 4, 2018.