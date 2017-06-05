Watch the trailer for Big Trouble in Little China: The Game

This year, Kurt Russell has once again demonstrated his big screen chops in not one but two No. 1 movies: The Fate of the Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. What worlds are left for the Escape From New York and Overboard legend to conquer? Well, how about the planet of board games!

Last month, we gave you an exclusive first look at The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31, a game inspired by John Carpenter’s classic, Russell-starring 1982 horror movie, The Thing. And Monday, the company Everything Epic released a trailer for Big Trouble in Little China: The Game, which is based on the 1986 kung fu-fantasy extravaganza from the same director-star combo.

In the game, players embark experience the exotic and mystical underworld of Chinatown as they take on the roles of their favorite heroes from the film like Jack Burton, Gracie, and Egg, roles portrayed in the film by Russell, Kim Cattrall, and Victor Wong.

Watch the game’s trailer, above.

Big Trouble in Little China: The Game is now available for pre-order.