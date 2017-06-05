Alien 5 is 'totally dead,' according to Neill Blomkamp

In space, no one can hear you scream — and apparently, the movie gods didn’t listen to Neill Blomkamp’s bid for another Alien film, either.

Two years after the District 9 filmmaker debuted concept art for the upcoming fifth continuation of the franchise’s original storyline (2012’s Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, which is in theaters now, are part of a prequel trilogy), Blomkamp has confirmed that plans to take the series one step further are currently off the table, at least for him.

“I think it’s totally dead, yes. That would be an accurate assumption at this point,” he told The Verge of the project that would have starred Sigourney Weaver over the weekend. “It’s sad. I spent a long time working on that, and I feel like it was really pretty awesome. But politically, the way it’s gone now, and the way that it all is — it’s just not going to live.”

He went on to explain that the decision was in part made out of respect for Scott, who helmed the 1979 original, Prometheus, and Covenant.

“Ridley [Scott] was one of my idols growing up. He’s so talented and he’s made this film that really set me off in a direction. I want to just be as respectful and not go stamping around in this world that he created,” he explained. “I think that if the circumstances were different, and I didn’t feel like I was getting too close to something that he obviously feels a massive personal connection to, that things that may have played out differently. But I did want to be as respectful as possible.”

Scott is reportedly at work on a Covenant sequel, and, in an interview published earlier this year, told IGN he ultimately decided releasing Blomkamp’s Alien: Awakening as he was in the midst of crafting the prequels didn’t “make sense.”

“They wanted to do Alien, er, Awakening — Neill Blomkamp”, he explained in the latest interview. “I said fine. I was going to be the producer. If I could have, I would have. Except I do question — why have both [Blomkamp’s Alien and Scott’s Alien] out there? It seems like shooting your big toe off — it doesn’t make sense. But they didn’t go forward with it, Fox, so I just kind of kept out of it. I mean, I’d literally ignited this thing to bring it off the ground again, because it was lying there dormant on a shelf. I had this thing to bring it back up — but here we are.”

Blomkamp additionally discussed his plans for a follow-up to District 9, his 2009 sci-fi thriller which earned four Academy Award nods — including Best Picture.

“With District 9, I plan on making another film in that world. To go back and work with WETA, and make the film would be cool, but anything that preexists like that may not be the best fit for whatever we’re trying here,” he said.