Wonder Woman director knows where she wants a sequel to take place

After Wonder Woman stormed the box office to a heroic $100.5 million debut, it seems all but likely that a sequel will follow. Nothing official has yet been announced, but director Patty Jenkins is ready to take up the shield and lasso once more.

The 45-year old filmmaker is already thinking ahead to what a second Wonder Woman film might look like. She can’t give away many story details, but does say it would be set in America. “The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” she said back in April in an interview with EW. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

Warner Bros. declined to comment on its future plans for the franchise, but considering this film’s strong reception from fans and critics alike, betting on the director for a sequel would be the smartest approach. And if that call comes, Jenkins is game to return, having formed a tight bond with Gadot and the filmmaking team behind the movie.

“I’m not a big obligation person when it comes to art. You want to do a movie like this because you believe in it,” she said. “Then I had this revelation in the middle of the night: this is your dream cast, you’ve created a character that you love and you can say anything you want in the world right now.”

Jenkins added, “Then I realized that Wonder Woman 2 is its own great movie. I made Wonder Woman. Now I want to make Wonder Woman 2. It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”

Wonder Woman is now playing nationwide.