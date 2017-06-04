Dan Aykroyd isn’t mincing words about Ghostbusters director Paul Feig, whom Aykroyd blames for Sony not giving a greenlight to a sequel.

Appearing this weekend on Britain’s Sunday Brunch, the actor — who starred in the original Ghostbusters and had a cameo in Feig’s reboot — praised the all-female leads of the latest movie before explaining why he thinks Feig has made it all but impossible for there to be a second one.

“The girls are great in it. Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig – what a wonderful, wonderful players they are – and Leslie Jones,” Aykroyd told hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer, as seen in the tweet below. “I was really happy with the movie, but it cost too much. And Sony does not like to lose money. It made a lot of money around the world but it just cost too much, making it economically not feasible to do another one. So that’s too bad – the director, he spent too much on it. He didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him, several scenes that were going to be needed, and he said, ‘No, we don’t need them,’ and then we tested the movie and they needed them and he had to go back — about $30 to $40 million in reshoots. So, yeah, he will not be back on the Sony lot anytime soon.”

The movie earned close to $240 million worldwide; produced on a reported budget of $144 million plus marketing costs, though, it made $128.4 million domestically, while also pulling in some $36 million in U.S. home entertainment sales.

A source close to the Sony Pictures production tells EW, “The budget and additional visual effects shoots were previously reported, and the studio had an incredible relationship with the director who was first rate.”

Previously, Feig told EW he would like to make a sequel but knows that decision is up to the studio, “because they have to pay for it,” Feig said, adding, “Nobody’s called me.”

Beyond the financials, Feig is confident there’s an audience for the movie. Since its release, he has shared messages fans send his way, retweeting a slew of Ghostbusters Halloween costumes and a video from Grand Rapids Comic Con that left him “choked up.” “I know they are now heroes and mean a lot to a lot of people,” Feig said, “so in a perfect world it would be great if we could see them bust more ghosts, kick more ass, and be awesome again.”

Representatives for Feig did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.