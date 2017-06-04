Box office report: Wonder Woman leaps to No. 1, smashes records

Wonder Woman isn’t just a critical darling — she’s a box office winner, too.

The latest film from Warner Bros. and DC Comics earned an estimated $100.5 million from 4,165 locations, making it not only the best-reviewed superhero film of all time but also the highest domestic opening for a female director. Patty Jenkins — who’d previously directed Monster, which earned star Charlize Theron the Best Actress Oscar — now tops a list that includes Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Sam Taylor-Johnson ($85.1 million), Twilight‘s Catherine Hardwicke ($69.6 million), and Pitch Perfect 2‘s Elizabeth Banks ($69.2 million). The DC Extended Universe film also played well internationally where it earned an estimated $122.5 million, thus bringing its estimated worldwide earning to $223 million.

But as impressive as Wonder Woman‘s box office achievements are, its opening weekend estimates still trail behind recent DCEU offerings including Suicide Squad ($133.7 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million). Even the female-led Hunger Games (starring Jennifer Lawrence) pulled in $152.5 million. Nonetheless, Wonder Woman has also proven to be a crowd pleaser (an A on CinemaScore, 76 percent on Metacritic) compared to both DC films (B+ and B on CinemaScore, 40 and 44 percent on Metacritic).

Wonder Woman serves as an origin story of the iconic female superhero (who will likely get a second standalone film), as it charts Diana’s (Gal Gadot) transformation into the titular hero, after she makes the decision to leave her childhood home of Themyscira and accompany World War I pilot (and spy) Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) back to London so she may help put an end to the looming war. House of Cards‘ Robin Wright stars as Antiope, young Diana’s Amazonian trainer and aunt.

In second place at the box office is DreamWorks Animation’s Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. The animated feature — which is based on Dave Pilkey’s best-selling book series — brought in an estimated $23.5 million from 3,434 locations. The film sees Jumanji‘s Kevin Hart and Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch voice best friends and devoted pranksters George and Harold, who hypnotize their mean elementary school principal Mr. Krupp (Ed Helms) into thinking he’s Captain Underpants, a hero from a comic book. Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal also lend their voices as the evil Professor Pippy P. Poopypants, his sidekick (and George and Harold’s nemesis) Melvin Sneedly, and Edith the lunch lady.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales comes in third at the weekend box office, with an estimated $21.6 million, with a 65.7 drop in earnings in what is now its second weekend. This brings the Disney movie’s overall domestic haul to $114.6 million. However, the film, which sees Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow, continues to fare well overseas having earned $73.8 million, bringing its worldwide earnings just over the $500 million mark.

In fourth and fifth place are Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Baywatch with an estimated $9.7 million and $8.5 million, respectively. This brings Guardians‘ impressive domestic earnings to $355 million (after six weeks), while Baywatch sees a 54.1 percent drop in its domestic box office earnings for an estimated domestic haul of $41.7 million. The R-rated comedy, which starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron, and Priyanka Chopra, received largely negative reviews and a lukewarm audience reception (B+ on CinemaScore).

Outside the top ten, 3 Idiotas, a Mexican comedy from anthelion (a joint venture between Lionsgate and Televisa) earned an estimated $600,000 from 349 screens. Elsewhere is Dean, which stars Demetri Martin (who also wrote and directed the film) as a Brooklyn cartoonist who’s struggling to deal with his mother’s recent passing and its impact on his still-alive father. The film brought in an estimated $60,366, with a PTA of $4,024 from 15 locations.

Also out this weekend is Band Aid, which brought in an estimated $31,500 from 3 locations, with a PTA of $10,500. The comedy was directed by Zoe Lister-Jones (Life In Pieces), who also stars in the film as Anna, alongside Adam Pally’s (Making History, Happy Endings) Ben. Together, their characters are a constantly fighting married couple who decide to turn their arguments into songs.

Per ComScore, overall box office is up 2.8 percent in the same frame from last year. Check out the June 2-4 box office figures below.

1 – Wonder Woman – $100.5 million

2 – Captain Underpants – $23.5 million

3 – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – $21.6 million

4 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $9.7 million

5 – Baywatch – $8.5 million

6 – Alien: Covenant – $4 million

7 – Everything, Everything – $3.3 million

8 – Snatched – $1.3 million

9 – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul – $1.2 million

10 – King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – $1.17 million