Joss Whedon, Ava DuVernay, more directors praise Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is getting shoutouts from some of her peers as the DC film continues its stellar opening weekend in theaters.

Joss Whedon, who’s writing and directing Batgirl, called Wonder Woman “a goddamn delight.” In 2006, the filmmaker tried to make the movie for Warner Bros. based on a script he wrote, but the project never got off the ground. He’d go on to tackle The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron for Marvel.

Whedon returned the love to Jenkins, who remarked in April how “excited” she is for his take on Batgirl. He also took on critics of the women-only screenings set up by Alamo Drafthouse theaters in Austin and New York. “Shut up,” Whedon tweeted. “There’s already been a man-only screening.”

James Gunn, another face from the Marvel world, tweeted, “Many congrats to @PattyJenks and her awesome Wonder Woman on what looks to be an over 100 million opening weekend!” Earning an A Cinemascore from audiences, Wonder Woman took in $11 million from Thursday night pre-shows and an estimated $38.9 million on Friday, putting it on track for an impressive Sunday finish.

“I’ll save the wrestling type rivalries for filmmakers who make empty, lazy, soulless films. That’s not #WonderWoman,” the Guardians of the Galaxy director added.

Ava DuVernay of A Wrinkle In Time and the Netflix documentary 13th wrote how Jenkins is “breaking the box office and making herstory,” calling the film “a triumph.”

Adding to the praise are Max Landis (directing the upcoming American Werewolf in London remake) and Elizabeth Banks (who helmed Pitch Perfect 2 and will tackle Charlie’s Angels).

“Once Wonder Woman’s engine gets running, it’s easily the best superhero movie since [Captain America: The] Winter Soldier,” Landis tweeted. “I believe in LOVE & #WonderWoman @PattyJenks killed it,” Banks added.

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot as the titular heroine as she departs her idyllic island of Themyscira to save humanity from the horrors of World War I. Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, and Danny Huston also star.

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson congratulated Jenkins for the film’s notable Rotten Tomatoes score earlier in the week. “Is the DC vs Marvel thing for real? I mean, I made Doctor Strange and I swear I’ve never seen it,” he tweeted. “Fun fact: @PattyJenks beat me out of directing The Killing pilot on AMC. I was angry until I saw the pilot, then I was like, ‘yeah, okay.'”

M. Night Shyamalan (Split) echoed that sentiment as a “big fan” of Jenkins. “Her direction of the pilot for The Killing was one of the best episodes of tv ever,” he wrote.

Wonder Woman is now playing in theaters.