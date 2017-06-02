Entertainment Weekly recently brought you the extraordinary story of director Tom Hanson, who made a movie called The Zodiac Killer with the intention of using it to capture the film’s real life, murderous subject. But we’re not the only ones fascinated by this tale. EW can reveal that filmmaker Jeff Broadstreet is currently working on a documentary about Hanson, called Zodiac Man: The True Story of the Man Who Made a Movie to Catch a Killer.

“Last October, I ran across this fascinating interview with Tom Hanson on the website Temple of Schlock,” says Broadstreet, whose previous credits include executive-producing the 2010’s American Grindhouse, a documentary about exploitation films. “If it wasn’t true you wouldn’t believe it — all this insane stuff that happened. He risked a lot of his livelihood in his obsession to try to catch this guy.”

Broadstreet is currently in production on the documentary, which he plans to premiere on the festival circuit this fall. “We’re hoping people can see it maybe around September/October,” he says.

Broadstreet also hopes to turn Hanson’s tale into a narrative feature film. So, who does he see in the lead role? “Based on physical looks, and also because of his proclivity for getting involved with unusual projects — James Franco,” says the director. “James is a very talented guy, who gets involved in projects because he likes them, not so much for financial reward. So, that would be my wish.”

The Zodiac Killer is being released on Blu-ray by the American Genre Film Archive, July 25.

Watch the exclusive trailer for Zodiac Man: The True Story of the Man Who Made a Movie to Catch a Killer, above.