Zac Efron shows off his 'pole dance' moves

Zac Efron is giving new meaning to pole dancing.

The Baywatch star appeared alongside Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis on Friday’s The Graham Norton Show, where the host showed a picture from an Efron photoshoot. In the photo, he hung sideways from a parking meter, all while shirtless. Risky Business, indeed.

This led to Norton challenging the actor to prove he could really pull it off. And with the help of a pole and Flo Rida’s “Low,” a song with which Cruise has his own history, Efron showed his moves have only gotten better with age.

“I’m so happy I can still do that,” he tearfully joked.

Baywatch, which costars Dwayne Johnson, Alexandria Daddario, and Jon Bass, is now in theaters.

