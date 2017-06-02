Wonder Woman, Room 237 directors have new horror projects in the works

The horror streaming service Shudder today announced new projects from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Room 237 filmmaker Rodney Ascher as part of its first slate of original programming.

Jenkins is attached in an undisclosed capacity to the series Riprore, about a homicide investigation in Los Angeles and a darkness that leads to the end of days. Ascher, meanwhile, has directed the documentary Primal Screen, which concerns pop-culture artifacts that traumatized individuals in their youth.

Other announced projects include a series based on Emily Schultz’s novel The Blondes, which is set in a world where blonde-haired women can turn into rabid monsters at any moment, and a short form series named Deadwax about the hunt for a mysterious record that drives its owners mad and kills anyone who dares to play it. The latter comes from Graham Reznick, whose credits include co-writing the video game Until Dawn and the upcoming film Bushwick, with Dave Bautista. Finally, Shudder announced that it is also developing a series loosely based on serial killer Ted Bundy.

Primal Screen will premiere on Shudder on June 8. Watch the trailer for Ascher’s documentary above.