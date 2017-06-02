Tom Cruise reveals Top Gun sequel title

“Aviators are back!”

So proclaimed Tom Cruise in an interview with Access Hollywood, in which he revealed the title of the recently announced Top Gun sequel: Top Gun: Maverick.

One title he vetoed from the start? Top Gun 2. “I didn’t want a number,” he said. “You don’t need a number.”

Though shooting and release dates have yet to be announced, Cruise teased the film in the interview, saying, “Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one … but a progression for Maverick.”

For those worried that the sequel might lose that loving feeling, Cruise reassures audiences that “stylistically, it’s going to be the same” and notes that Harold Faltermeyer will return to write the score.

