Lupita Nyong'o reviews Wonder Woman: 'Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing.'

Marvel actress Lupita Nyong’o is sending some heartfelt praise to two women of the DC movie universe.

On Friday the Black Panther cast member posted a glowing review of Wonder Woman on social media, calling the film “just amazing” and applauding the work of star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins.

“Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN,” Nyong’o wrote. “W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing.”

Gadot “will glue you to the screen,” she added, while Jenkins “IS NOT PLAYING AROUND” as she delivers “AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story.”

Nyong’o wasn’t the only high-profile actress sharing her Wonder Woman excitement on social media. Jessica Chastain posed with an old-school Lynda Carter T-shirt while encouraging women to “get in formation,” Octavia Spencer praised the movie for promoting diversity and female empowerment, and Krysten Ritter (star of Marvel’s Jessica Jones) said she couldn’t wait to see it.

#WONDERWOMAN Ok ladies, now let's get in formation. @gal_gadot #PattyJenkins A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Female lead. Female director. Female empowerment. #wonderwoman #warriorwithin #diversity #LovedIt #diverseCast A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Can't WAIT! Go #wonderwoman go! @gal_gadot #fightlikeagirl 💪🏻👊🏻👑 A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Wonder Woman is in theaters Friday.