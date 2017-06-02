Fox News hosts upset Wonder Woman isn't American enough

Fox News might need to check Wonder Woman’s birth certificate.

Wonder Woman has scored a hero’s welcome from critics, considering at one point, it boasted a record-tying 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet, Patty Jenkins’ comic adaptation has found a few detractors at Fox News, who are criticizing what they deem to be a lack of American patriotism. (The film’s heroine is actually a fictional Amazonian warrior princess.)

“I think, nowadays, sadly, money trumps patriotism,” said guest Dion Baia during Friday’s episode of Your World with Neil Cavuto. “Especially, recently, I personally feel like we’re not really very patriotic, the country, in a certain sense. They want these movies to succeed internationally, so they’re going to dial back.”

The commentators pointed to the movie’s updated look for Wonder Woman, played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot; her costume is red, white, and gold instead of red, white, and blue, as depicted in the original DC comics. Cavuto insisted Captain America’s patriotism has been toned down for foreign appeal.

“I think the Hollywood aspect, we see this time and time again, it’s cool to hate America these days,” said Mike Gunzelman.

Jokingly (maybe), Gunzelman signed off by promoting a film that was a massive box office disappointment and scored a 20 percent on Rotten Tomatoes: “Just go see Baywatch.”

Warner Bros., which produces the film, had no comment. Fox News did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Wonder Woman, which also stars Chris Pine and Robin Wright, is now in theaters.