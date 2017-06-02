How Catwoman, Supergirl, and more female heroes stacked up at the box office

Wonder Woman is opening in theaters on Friday and is expected to set records at the box office.

The film, which stars Gal Gadot as the titular Amazon princess, marks the first time the iconic DC superheroine has headlined her own movie. (Gadot debuted her take on the character in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.)

But Wonder Woman isn’t the first female hero to front a film. Supergirl, starring Helen Slater, premiered in 1984 and earned only $14 million at the box office. Twenty years later, Halle Berry’s Catwoman brought in just over $82 million in ticket sales. Watch the video above, courtesy of Coinage, Time Inc.’s personal finance video company, to learn the box office figures for more female superhero films, including Elektra, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more.