What Wonder Woman with Gal Godot could have looked like in the '70s

As the world eagerly anticipates the release of a long-awaited Wonder Woman film, website ScreenCrush created the ultimate Throwback Thursday video for the Amazon warrior, imagining what the 1970s television show would have looked like if it starred the cast of the upcoming film.

The video features the opening credits of the TV series intermixed with footage from the new DC Extended Universe film. The title card, star-studded transition wipes, and ’70s theme song remain, but Gal Gadot has replaced Lynda Carter. The mashed-up credits sequence also intercuts grainy footage of Chris Pine and Danny Huston and includes a card for director Patty Jenkins.

Watch the video above for the full Wonder Woman throwback.