Go behind the scenes of the Cannes Film Festival with Sofia Coppola, Elizabeth Olsen, and more

The Cannes Film Festival, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, is the first place to see many films that will be a part of the coming awards season conversation. This year was no exception, with Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, and Palme d’Or winner The Square among the offerings from this year’s competition in the French Riviera.

EW and PEOPLE caught up with the minds and talent behind the festival’s prominent films, including The Beguiled, a remake of a 1971 film starring Clint Eastwood. Coppola, who won Cannes’ best director prize, explained how she wanted to reinvent this tale of a man in a world of women: “I thought it would be so fun to flip it on the head and tell the same story but from the female characters.”

Wind River stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner also sat down to talk about their experience making this film about FBI agents investigating a murder on a Native American reservation.

