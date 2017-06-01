Murder on the Orient Express trailer spoofed with more modern music

When the trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s star-studded adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express left the station Thursday, the biggest mystery for many viewers was how (or why) it ended up using the Imagine Dragons song “Believer” — a soaring pop-rock tune that feels a bit incongruous for a 1930s-set whodunit.

In honor of the curious musical choice, an inspired YouTube user spoofed the spot by taking several more “thematically inappropriate” songs for a spin.

Viewers can thus enjoy the climactic moment of Willem Dafoe squaring off with Branagh set to the sounds of DMX’s “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” Disturbed’s “Down With the Sickness,” the theme song from the anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more.

Watch the re-imaginings, which contain NSFW language, above. Murder on the Orient Express opens Nov. 10.