Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Movies

Murder on the Orient Express picks up steam with first trailer

New Hercule Poirot film is released Nov. 10

@clarkcollis

Posted on

The career of Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot has been extensively covered onscreen, from Sidney Lumet’s star-studded 1974 film Murder on the Orient Express to PBS’ long-running Hercule Poirot, with David Suchet. So, what is director Kenneth Branagh — and a cast that includes Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, and a Poirot-playing Branagh, among others — bringing that’s fresh to his new film version of Murder on the Orient Express (out Nov. 10)?

“One of my favorite films of Martin Scorsese — a man I revere — is Age of Innocence,” says Branagh. “One of the things I thought was just so captivating was the way I was entirely transported to nineteenth-century New York. I could taste and smell [everything]. And I wanted to do that with this. I wanted to bring people onto the train, to celebrate a sort of expertise, and craftsmanship, in everything, whether it’s a wooden panel or the way something is served.”

Something else Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green are adding to the mix? Terror!

“I think what I found in the book again, and in the screenplay, was that it unleashed something very primal, very kind of grisly,” says Branagh. “I realized that we could find a way to have the fun of Agatha Christie, but have the absolutely deadly intention behind it, and the danger. I think we’re making a scarier film than people might imagine. We’re not trying to turn it into something it isn’t, but I think we’re away from the drawing room mystery, and we’re into something [else]. Because the book is also a dark psychological revenge drama.”

The film’s first trailer, released Thursday, introduces Branagh’s Poirot and the star-studded ensemble of strangers aboard the titular train.

“If there was a murder, then there was a murderer,” Poirot tells them. “The murderer is with us — and every one of you is a suspect.”

Watch the trailer for Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express above.